    No Bench Players: 655th QM Detachment Prepares for CENTCOM Fuel Inspections [Image 9 of 10]

    No Bench Players: 655th QM Detachment Prepares for CENTCOM Fuel Inspections

    RED ROCK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    RED ROCK, Arizona — On Jan. 3, 2026, the 655th Quartermaster Detachment (Petroleum) cased its colors during a small, intimate farewell ceremony at the Arizona National Guard Center near Red Rock, Arizona, ahead of the unit’s deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Bench Players: 655th QM Detachment Prepares for CENTCOM Fuel Inspections [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

