251202-N-JM579-4259 AGADIR, Morocco (Dec. 2, 2025) Sailors direct the helicopter to take off during flight quarters with the Moroccan HH-65A Dolphin helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 2, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9467726
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-JM579-4259
|Resolution:
|4700x3133
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.