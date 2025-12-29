(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251202-N-JM579-4259 AGADIR, Morocco (Dec. 2, 2025) Sailors direct the helicopter to take off during flight quarters with the Moroccan HH-65A Dolphin helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 2, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9467726
    VIRIN: 251202-N-JM579-4259
    Resolution: 4700x3133
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Agadir, Morocco, Flight Quarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery