USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct flight quarters with the Royal Moroccan Navy

251202-N-JM579-4172 AGADIR, Morocco (Dec. 2, 2025) Sailors secure chocks and chains to the helicopter to secure it to the deck during flight quarters with the Moroccan HH-65A Dolphin helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 2, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)