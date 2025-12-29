USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) provides a ship tour for Royal Moroccan Navy Sailors

251202-N-JM579-2108 AGADIR, Morocco (Dec. 2, 2025) Ensign Lea Boris, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), talks with Royal Moroccan Naval Sailors at the conclusion of a ship tour while the ship is in port Agadir, Morocco, Dec. 2, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
