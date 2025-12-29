(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) provides a ship tour for Royal Moroccan Navy Sailors [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) provides a ship tour for Royal Moroccan Navy Sailors

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251202-N-JM579-2087 AGADIR, Morocco (Dec. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) and Royal Moroccan Naval Sailors take a group photo after a ship tour while the ship is in port Agadir, Morocco, Dec. 2, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) provides a ship tour for Royal Moroccan Navy Sailors [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morocco
    Ship Tour
    Agadir
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

