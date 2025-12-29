DMZ village celebrates 58th school reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of United Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission gathered Dec. 31 in the Korean Demilitarized Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School, the only educational institution located within the southern portion of the DMZ.

The ceremony honored students completing their studies in "Freedom Village," a community situated just hundreds of yards from the Military Demarcation Line which divides the two Koreas.