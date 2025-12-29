(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DMZ village marks 58th school graduation

    DMZ village celebrates 58th school reunion

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath | Members of United Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission...... read more read more

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.31.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    DMZ village marks 58th school graduation
    PAJU, South Korea — Members of United Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Command gathered Dec. 31 in the Korean Demilitarized Zone Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School, the only educational institution located within the southern portion of the DMZ.
    The ceremony honored students completing their studies in "Freedom Village," a community situated just hundreds of yards from the Military Demarcation Line which divides the two Koreas.
    Officials from the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission and the United Nations Command Security Battalion (UNCSB) attended to mark the milestone.
    "Today, we celebrate not only your academic achievements but also your courage and determination," said Lt. Col. Dan Blankenhorn, commander of the UNCSB. "You have gone to a school that is unique in the world, and your success is a beacon of hope for all of us."
    Blankenhorn emphasized that the command’s mission transcends military operations, providing 24/7 security that allows the community to farm and attend school.
    "Today, we celebrate not only your academic achievements but also your courage and determination. Your achievements are extraordinary-not just because of where you are, but because of who you are. You have grown up in a place that reminds us daily of the challenges of division, yet you have thrived. You are a symbol of hope and resilience,” Blankenhorn said.
    “This graduation is a testament to the success of the Armistice Agreement and UNC’s role in fostering stability in the region. For over 72 years, the United Nations Command has worked tirelessly to uphold the Armistice Agreement and ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula; but our mission goes beyond military operations. Every day, 24 hours a day, we provide security that enables this remarkable community to live normal lives-where families can work, children can play, and students can learn and grow. It my privilege to serve this community and your achievements today inspire us to continue our mission with unwavering resolve.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 03:40
    Story ID: 555655
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMZ village marks 58th school graduation, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DMZ village celebrates 58th school reunion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    TAGS

    DMZ
    United Nations Command
    South Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version