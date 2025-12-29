Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath | Members of United Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath | Members of United Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission gathered Dec. 31 in the Korean Demilitarized Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School, the only educational institution located within the southern portion of the DMZ. The ceremony honored students completing their studies in "Freedom Village," a community situated just hundreds of yards from the Military Demarcation Line which divides the two Koreas. see less | View Image Page

DMZ village marks 58th school graduation Your browser does not support the audio element.

PAJU, South Korea — Members of United Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Command gathered Dec. 31 in the Korean Demilitarized Zone Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School, the only educational institution located within the southern portion of the DMZ.

The ceremony honored students completing their studies in "Freedom Village," a community situated just hundreds of yards from the Military Demarcation Line which divides the two Koreas.

Officials from the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission and the United Nations Command Security Battalion (UNCSB) attended to mark the milestone.

"Today, we celebrate not only your academic achievements but also your courage and determination," said Lt. Col. Dan Blankenhorn, commander of the UNCSB. "You have gone to a school that is unique in the world, and your success is a beacon of hope for all of us."

Blankenhorn emphasized that the command’s mission transcends military operations, providing 24/7 security that allows the community to farm and attend school.

"Today, we celebrate not only your academic achievements but also your courage and determination. Your achievements are extraordinary-not just because of where you are, but because of who you are. You have grown up in a place that reminds us daily of the challenges of division, yet you have thrived. You are a symbol of hope and resilience,” Blankenhorn said.

“This graduation is a testament to the success of the Armistice Agreement and UNC’s role in fostering stability in the region. For over 72 years, the United Nations Command has worked tirelessly to uphold the Armistice Agreement and ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula; but our mission goes beyond military operations. Every day, 24 hours a day, we provide security that enables this remarkable community to live normal lives-where families can work, children can play, and students can learn and grow. It my privilege to serve this community and your achievements today inspire us to continue our mission with unwavering resolve.”