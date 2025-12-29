Sister Judith Rosenthal holds her right hand up as she swears into the U.S. Air National Guard, September 1971, Westfield, Ma. Massachusetts Gov. Francis Sargent administered the oath of enlistment to Rosenthal and fellow nun Sister Sheila McGuirk, who was also a member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph and LPN. Both were assigned to the 104th TFG as medical technicians in the TAC Clinic.(Courtesy photo)
104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made
