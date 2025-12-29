(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Sister Judith Rosenthal holds her right hand up as she swears into the U.S. Air National Guard, September 1971, Westfield, Ma. Massachusetts Gov. Francis Sargent administered the oath of enlistment to Rosenthal and fellow nun Sister Sheila McGuirk, who was also a member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph and LPN. Both were assigned to the 104th TFG as medical technicians in the TAC Clinic.(Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9467644
    VIRIN: 260103-Z-UG828-1004
    Resolution: 1000x867
    Size: 163.54 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made [Image 5 of 5], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made
    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made
    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made
    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made
    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard
    Barnestormers
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery