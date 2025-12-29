104th’s Own ‘Flying Nun’: History Made

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sister Judith Rosenthal stands with fellow nun Sister Sheila McGuirk September 1971, Westfield, Ma. Massachusetts Gov. Francis Sargent administered the oath of enlistment for the Air national Guard to Rosenthal and fellow nun Sister Sheila McGuirk, who was also a member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph and LPN. Both were assigned to the 104th TFG as medical technicians in the TAC Clinic.(Courtesy photo)(Courtesy photo)