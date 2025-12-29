Gator Brigade mobilizes to strengthen global security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier interacts with family members following a departure ceremony at Pinellas Park, Fla., Jan. 3, 2025. Elements of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team were joined by family and loved ones for the traditional event. Major Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, and senior leaders presented the departing unit with a state flag, which accompanies the Soldiers throughout their deployment. The ceremony reflected FLARNG Soldiers’ commitment to global security efforts and the readiness to support missions at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)