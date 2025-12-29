(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gator Brigade mobilizes to strengthen global security [Image 6 of 7]

    Gator Brigade mobilizes to strengthen global security

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a departure ceremony at Pinellas Park, Fla., Jan. 3, 2025. Elements of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team were joined by family and loved ones for the traditional event. Major Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, and senior leaders presented the departing unit with a state flag, which accompanies the Soldiers throughout their deployment. The ceremony reflected FLARNG Soldiers’ commitment to global security efforts and the readiness to support missions at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9467638
    VIRIN: 260103-F-RH401-7890
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gator Brigade mobilizes to strengthen global security [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

