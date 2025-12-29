Daphne Ferguson, program manager, and Vernon Lane, commodity logistics specialist, both with DLA Strategic Materials, collaborate on a special project at their workspace, Dec. 16, 2025. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9467625
|VIRIN:
|251216-D-LU733-9507
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaboration is key to success [Image 9 of 9], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.