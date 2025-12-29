(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers listen during a senior noncommissioned officer meeting at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026
    VIRIN: 260103-Z-EB151-1032
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Many pieces, one picture [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

