Many pieces, one picture

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Ronald L. Smith, standing, the Senior Enlisted Leader to the Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, briefs a slide during a senior noncommissioned officer meeting at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)