    U.S. Army Female drill sergeants Don the Campaign Hat [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Female drill sergeants Don the Campaign Hat

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana M Clarke 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joanna Romero, a Drill Sergeant Leader assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, tries on a campaign hat at Fort Jackson, S.C., Nov. 24, 2025. The campaign hat will become the official drill sergeant hat for females starting Jan. 2, 2026.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 09:12
    This work, U.S. Army Female drill sergeants Don the Campaign Hat [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Standardizes Drill Sergeant Campaign Hats

