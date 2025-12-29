U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joanna Romero, a Drill Sergeant Leader assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, tries on a campaign hat at Fort Jackson, S.C., Nov. 24, 2025. The campaign hat will become the official drill sergeant hat for females starting Jan. 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9467093
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-GV774-3407
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Female drill sergeants Don the Campaign Hat [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Standardizes Drill Sergeant Campaign Hats
No keywords found.