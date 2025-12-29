U.S. Army Female drill sergeants Don the Campaign Hat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joanna Romero, a Drill Sergeant Leader assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, tries on a campaign hat at Fort Jackson, S.C., Nov. 24, 2025. The campaign hat will become the official drill sergeant hat for females starting Jan. 2, 2026.