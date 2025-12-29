USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), conducts breakaway after a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|CARIBBEAN SEA
