    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), conducts breakaway after a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 05:56
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    USS Thomas Hudner Frocking Ceremony

    Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Thomas Hudner
    DDG 116
    RAS

