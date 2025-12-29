USS Thomas Hudner Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) speaks to U.S. Sailors during a frocking ceremony while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 26, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)