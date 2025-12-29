301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 301st Mobile Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, conduct training and operations as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from August 2 - 11, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)