    301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02 [Image 27 of 40]

    301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 301st Mobile Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, conduct training and operations as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from August 2 - 11, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 01:20
    Photo ID: 9466754
    VIRIN: 240809-A-XD912-1027
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02 [Image 40 of 40], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    CSTX 24-02
    Training
    Reserve
    Engineering

