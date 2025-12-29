(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Sapper Competition 2025

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Sappers perform physical exercises during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, Apr. 27th, 2025. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling four days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 22:31
    Photo ID: 9466529
    VIRIN: 250427-O-NO077-1241
    Resolution: 5106x5464
    Size: 18.1 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Lekendrick Stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025
    Best Sapper Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    Sapper
    Best Sapper Competition
    Sapper Leader
    Army
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery