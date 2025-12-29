Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sappers perform physical exercises during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, Apr. 27th, 2025. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling four days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)