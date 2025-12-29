(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training [Image 35 of 40]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen, assigned to India Company (FSC), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, conduct crew-served weapons training at Grezelka machine gun range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 3, 2025. The Guardsmen conducted the training to maintain proficiency and hone their marksmanship skills using the M240B and M2 machine guns. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:54
    Photo ID: 9466513
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-HY271-1547
    Resolution: 6558x4372
    Size: 31.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training [Image 40 of 40], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    .50-caliber machine gun
    M240B machine gun
    M2 machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery