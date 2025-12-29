Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct crew-served weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guardsmen, assigned to India Company (FSC), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, conduct crew-served weapons training at Grezelka machine gun range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 3, 2025. The Guardsmen conducted the training to maintain proficiency and hone their marksmanship skills using the M240B and M2 machine guns. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)