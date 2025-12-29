22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Conducts Helicopter Support Team Training in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 236 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts an external Humvee lift at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)