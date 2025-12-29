22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Conducts Helicopter Support Team Training in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), observes an external lift during helicopter support team training at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)