    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Conducts Helicopter Support Team Training in Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 7]

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Conducts Helicopter Support Team Training in Puerto Rico

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), observes an external lift during helicopter support team training at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9466456
    VIRIN: 251223-M-DB868-1433
    Resolution: 4350x2900
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Conducts Helicopter Support Team Training in Puerto Rico [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Usmc
    22d MEU(SOC)
    caribops
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)
    IWO ARG - 22d MEU(SOC)

