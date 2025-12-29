2025 Army Ten Miler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members and civilians from around the world, participate in the 41st Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington DC., Oct. 12, 2025. The Army Ten-Miler draws more than 35,000 runners and 900 teams from around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)