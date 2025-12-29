(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Army Ten Miler [Image 18 of 22]

    2025 Army Ten Miler

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    Service members and civilians from around the world, participate in the 41st Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington DC., Oct. 12, 2025. The Army Ten-Miler draws more than 35,000 runners and 900 teams from around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 20:01
    Photo ID: 9466413
    VIRIN: 251012-A-PP104-1199
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Army Ten Miler [Image 22 of 22], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ATM
    Military District of Washington
    Ten Miler
    Race

