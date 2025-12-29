(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition

    2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Military Police Soldiers from across the Military Police Corps compete in the 2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Sep. 19, 2025. The annual competition consists of 3 days of events that test military police core competencies and technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9466169
    VIRIN: 250919-A-PP104-2047
    Resolution: 6941x4630
    Size: 27.28 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition [Image 26 of 26], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leonard Wood
    Military Police Regiment
    Military Police Corp
    Military Police
    Military Police Warfighter Competition

