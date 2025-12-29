Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Military Police Soldiers from across the Military Police Corps compete in the 2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Sep. 19, 2025. The annual competition consists of 3 days of events that test military police core competencies and technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)