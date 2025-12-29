A participant catches their breath after finishing the Norwegian Foot March while spending a moment with their child at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. The scene reflected the pride and relief felt at the end of the 18.6‑mile ruck, as participants reunited with loved ones after completing the demanding endurance event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)
This work, Sheppard AFB Norwegian Foot March 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.