Sheppard AFB Norwegian Foot March 2025

A participant maintains a steady pace during the Norwegian Foot March at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. The 18.6‑mile ruck event challenged individuals to stay focused and disciplined throughout the long route, pushing through fatigue as they worked toward completing the demanding endurance march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)