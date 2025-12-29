(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sheppard AFB Norwegian Foot March 2025

    Sheppard AFB Norwegian Foot March 2025

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    A participant maintains a steady pace during the Norwegian Foot March at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2025. The 18.6‑mile ruck event challenged individuals to stay focused and disciplined throughout the long route, pushing through fatigue as they worked toward completing the demanding endurance march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025
    Photo ID: 9465915
    VIRIN: 251213-F-GJ229-1143
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 844.47 KB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard AFB Norwegian Foot March 2025, by Amn Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    Norwegian Foot March
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW

