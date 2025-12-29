(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Work underway on Dike 4

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Folsom Lake as seen from Dike 4 on Sept. 11, 2025. As part of the Folsom Dam Raise Project, eight dikes around the lake are being raised 3.5 feet to increase the surcharge capacity of the lake. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle).

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:26
    Photo ID: 9465697
    VIRIN: 250911-A-VR800-1285
    Resolution: 5999x3919
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Work underway on Dike 4 [Image 2 of 2], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

