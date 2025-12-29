(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Continuing the Legacy [Image 3 of 3]

    Continuing the Legacy

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Coryann Pittman 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    Marshall E. Reed enlists in the U.S. Navy as an operations specialist in St. Louis, Missouri, joined by his father, Command Master Chief Brian Reed, his mother, Rene, his sister Taylor, and his aunt, Christine. Reed will depart for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, in February 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Coryann Pittman)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 11:46
    This work, Continuing the Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Coryann Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Continuing the Legacy
    Continuing the Legacy
    Continuing the Legacy

