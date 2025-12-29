Continuing the Legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marshall E. Reed enlists in the U.S. Navy as an operations specialist in St. Louis, Missouri, joined by his father, Command Master Chief Brian Reed, his mother, Rene, his sister Taylor, and his aunt, Christine. Reed will depart for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, in February 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Coryann Pittman)