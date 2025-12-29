Continuing the Legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marshall E. Reed enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an operations specialist, continuing his family’s legacy of naval service. The son of Command Master Chief Brian Reed, Marshall grew up immersed in Navy life and brings a unique perspective to his own career. He will depart for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, in February 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Coryann Pittman)