Fort Campbell announces extended closure of Gate 7 and work on Ripcord Road

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (Aug. 15, 2025) – Fort Campbell will close Gate 7 beginning Sep. 2. for all privately owned vehicles (POV). The extended closure is needed to conduct repairs and to help reduce the impact of flooding at the gate. Additionally, repairs will take place on Ripcord Road.

The Gate 7 closure will increase traffic at all gates and will increase the amount of commercial vehicle traffic in the vicinity of Gate 10. Commercial vehicle traffic, including food trucks, will continue to proceed to Gate 7 to obtain passes and any other required paperwork and will then follow signs to exit the Gate 7 area and proceed to Gate 10 to access the installation. Maps will be provided for commercial vehicle drivers detailing the route to Gate 10. School buses bringing student-athletes from schools off-post to compete in sporting events on Fort Campbell will proceed to TC Freeman Gate (Gate 4) during the Gate 7 closure.

The start date for repairs to Ripcord Road will be announced about 2 weeks before work begins. The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) is working with Campbell Crossing LLC and DoDEA Fort Campbell Schools to reduce the impact on residents and to work around school bus schedules to the greatest extent possible. Detour signs will be in place and workers will direct traffic during any temporary lane closures.

“Recent weather events have underscored the urgent need for repairs around Gate 7 and along Ripcord Road,” explained Matthew Brackett, DPW Director. “The heavy traffic in these areas has significantly deteriorated the pavement conditions. This project aims to tackle both the roadway repairs and stormwater runoff improvements, ensuring a smoother driving experience. We recognize the inconvenience these necessary repairs may cause and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to enhance these vital infrastructure areas. Thank you for your understanding as we strive to create safer and more efficient roadways for all.”

During the repairs, everyone should be prepared to add extra time to their commute to and from Fort Campbell. The hours for other gates are currently not scheduled to change. For the latest gate hours use the My Army Post App or visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/gate-hours.