    SLAMs Training with 173rd [Image 19 of 20]

    SLAMs Training with 173rd

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Combat Engineer Company-Airborne, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train with Selectable Lightweight Attack Munitions at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, 09-11 Dec 2025. The SLAM is a portable hand emplaced multipurpose munition that uses an explosively formed penetrator warhead with an effective range up to 25 feet against lightly armored vehicles. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward-stationed across Italy and Germany, the brigade trains regularly with NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and readiness.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 9465270
    VIRIN: 251211-A-DT978-1097
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 25.41 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLAMs Training with 173rd [Image 20 of 20], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    173IBCT-A

