SLAMs Training with 173rd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Combat Engineer Company-Airborne, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train with Selectable Lightweight Attack Munitions at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, 09-11 Dec 2025. The SLAM is a portable hand emplaced multipurpose munition that uses an explosively formed penetrator warhead with an effective range up to 25 feet against lightly armored vehicles. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward-stationed across Italy and Germany, the brigade trains regularly with NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and readiness.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)