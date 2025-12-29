(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Watervliet Arsenal apprentice workshop goes live

    Watervliet Arsenal apprentice workshop goes live

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Matthew Day 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    Watervliet Arsenal Machinist Apprentice Zac Jarboe, left, teaches junior apprentice Duncan Enering how to use a specialized mouse to manipulate objects in a 3D modeling software in the newly opened apprentice workshop. The workshop provides a dedicated space for apprentices to practice their skills outside of the classroom.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9465263
    VIRIN: 251231-A-TC330-1283
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.6 MB
    Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watervliet Arsenal apprentice workshop goes live [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    TACOM
    Army Civilian
    Watervliet Arsenal
    Army manufacturing

