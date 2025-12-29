Watervliet Arsenal apprentice workshop goes live

Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Machinist Apprentice Zac Jarboe, left, teaches junior apprentice Duncan Enering how to use a specialized mouse to manipulate objects in a 3D modeling software in the newly opened apprentice workshop. The workshop provides a dedicated space for apprentices to practice their skills outside of the classroom. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET, NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 – In an exciting effort to boost in-house skills, Watervliet Arsenal machinist apprentices now have a dedicated machine shop where they can practice and hone their craft.

The apprentice machine shop officially opened near the end of August, providing vital support to apprentices as they develop their machining skills. This innovative initiative aims to augment and compensate for the limited lab time available at Hudson Valley Community College where apprentices concurrently attend classes throughout their four-year apprenticeship.

The initial concept for the machine shop was proposed by former Apprentice Training Administrator Thomas Mulheren, after recognizing a need for enhanced skill development among apprentices and shop floor personnel. Mulheren began the process of assessing the potential benefits of the project for Watervliet Arsenal.

The machine shop offers apprentices a one-on-one learning environment to refine their skills in both manual and CNC machining. It also provides a venue for design using Mastercam and Solidworks, 3D rendering software used in building machining programs, as well as the implementation of outputs generated from these applications to prove-out and perfect programs for the CNC lathe and Super Mini Mill machines. This hands-on experience outside of the classroom is designed to enhance apprentices’ lab performance and improve their effectiveness both at the arsenal and in their degree programs. The need to improve academic outcomes is driven by the requirement for apprentices to meet rigorous academic standards throughout their apprentice contract which, according to Mulheren, can lead to Watervliet Arsenal losing otherwise talented and promising future machinists.

Currently, the machine shop features machines identical to those used in the college lab, including a manual lathe, Bridgeport mill, HAAS CNC lathe and Super Mini Mill. The shop also recently installed a pedestal grinder and band saw. In addition to skill development, the shop undertakes small projects from the shop floor to support production lines during breakdowns. Though the primary focus remains on meeting apprentices’ needs by utilizing current blueprints from the classroom and providing students with “dry run” experience to prepare them for their coursework.

The machine shop benefits apprentices by enhancing their confidence in the skills they are developing and learning in the classroom. The opportunity for one-on-one sessions with experienced arsenal machinists addresses the challenges posed by classroom sizes of up to 11 students and limited machine availability. This practical knowledge and familiarity with machining processes are invaluable and give arsenal apprentices a distinct advantage over their peers in the classroom.

Apprentices must first obtain permission from both their first-line supervisor and the apprenticeship supervisor to access the machine shop. Once approved, they can schedule specific days and times to work with machinists on their projects. It is emphasized that the machine shop is not a space for completing homework; apprentices are expected to arrive prepared to work on parts. The shop operates during regular working hours, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, apprenticeship leaders are currently developing a program to bring SkillBridge applicants to Watervliet Arsenal, supporting their transition from active-duty military to civilian life. This initiative is designed to prepare them for roles as future machine tool operators or machinist apprenticeship candidates before their final active-duty date. SkillBridge participants will learn machining using the same methods and equipment as apprentices, gaining valuable hands-on experience.

Arsenal Apprenticeship Program leaders have expressed gratitude to everyone at the arsenal who has supported this initiative and stressed that while significant progress has been made, there are future plans to ensure the machine shop continues to be a valuable resource for future arsenal machinists.

The arsenal machinist apprenticeship is a four-year program where apprentices concurrently work at Watervliet Arsenal while attending classes at HVCC. Apprentices must maintain a grade point average and complete 8,000 hours of machine time during the course of the program. Upon successful completion, apprentice graduates earn an associate’s degree in advanced manufacturing and become Department of Labor certified journeyman machinists.