    NATO Missile Firing Installation Cretan Band Performs Christmas Carols on NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5]

    NATO Missile Firing Installation Cretan Band Performs Christmas Carols on NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 31, 2025)
    Members of the NATO Missile Firing Installation Cretan Band shake hands with Steven Aspholm, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, after performing Christmas carols onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 31, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 08:23
    Photo ID: 9465215
    VIRIN: 251231-N-NO067-1135
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Missile Firing Installation Cretan Band Performs Christmas Carols on NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

