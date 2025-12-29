NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 31, 2025)
The NATO Missile Firing Installation Cretan Band performs Christmas carols onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 31, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 08:23
|Photo ID:
|9465213
|VIRIN:
|251231-N-NO067-1106
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Missile Firing Installation Cretan Band Performs Christmas Carols on NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.