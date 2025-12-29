Rct. Nicholas Campbell, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, buddy rushes during the Day Movement Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 30, 2025. During Basic Warrior Training week recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 08:20
|Photo ID:
|9465178
|VIRIN:
|251230-M-JM917-1082
|Resolution:
|3131x4696
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Day Movement Course [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.