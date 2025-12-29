(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hotel Company Day Movement Course

    Hotel Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Nicholas Campbell, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, buddy rushes during the Day Movement Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 30, 2025. During Basic Warrior Training week recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025
    Photo ID: 9465177
    VIRIN: 251230-M-JM917-1058
    Resolution: 3353x5030
    Size: 9.69 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Day Movement Course [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buddy Rush
    Day Movement Course
    Rifle
    Recruit

