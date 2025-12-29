Hotel Company Day Movement Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Nicholas Campbell, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, buddy rushes during the Day Movement Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 30, 2025. During Basic Warrior Training week recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)