    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

    BAHRAIN

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    251208-N-WW166-1507 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 8, 2025) U.S. Coast Guard Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Rutter, right, calls weapon conditions for Coast Guardsmen operating a .50 caliber machine gun during a a live-fire training exercise aboard the Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) in the Arabian Gulf. Clarence Sutphin Jr. is forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 07:31
    Photo ID: 9465160
    VIRIN: 251208-N-WW166-1507
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 937.62 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE
    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE
    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), Royal Bahrain Navy, and Bahrain Coastguard Conduct Escort Exercise in Arabian Gulf

