EOD Technicians Compete in Coconut Crab Competition (Additional Coverage)

SANTA RITA, Guam (June 5, 2025) – U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 compete in the second day of challenges for the Coconut Crab Competition by jumping from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 in Apra Harbor, June 5. The combat-focused military skills competition challenges the physical and mental endurance of EODMU-5 personnel, with winners advancing to the King Crab Competition in Virginia Beach, Va.



A component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, EODMU-5, is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security, and exploitation forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)