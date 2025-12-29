EOD Technicians Compete in Coconut Crab Competition (Additional Coverage)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YIGO, Guam (June 4, 2025) – U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 compete in the Coconut Crab Competition at Andersen Air Force Base, June 4. The combat-focused skills competition challenges the physical and mental endurance of EODMU-5 personnel, with top performers advancing to the King Crab Competition in Virginia Beach, Va.



A component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, EODMU-5, is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security, and exploitation forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)