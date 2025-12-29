New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones speaks with 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers during his Thanksgiving visit to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 27, 2025. The Soldiers had an opportunity to interact with their leaders from home. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Cullen)