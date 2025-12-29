(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush speaks with 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers during his Thanksgiving visit to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 27, 2025. The Soldiers had an opportunity to interact with their leaders from home. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Cullen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 05:38
    Photo ID: 9465112
    VIRIN: 251208-A-IP781-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 276.42 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops
    New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops
    New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops
    New York Army National Guard leaders visit deployed troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    NYARNG
    Deployment
    Army
    CENTCOM
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery