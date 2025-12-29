(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Brandsasse Lays a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    Command Sgt. Maj. Brandsasse Lays a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald L. Brandsasse with the 340th Military Police Battalion, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as one of his last honors before retiring after 42 years of service, Arlington, Va., Dec. 11, 2025. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, is a monument honoring unidentified U.S. service members from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, serving as a symbol for all lost Soldiers. It is continuously guarded at all times by elite soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard.” (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 01:06
    Photo ID: 9464942
    VIRIN: 251211-A-PP104-1092
    Resolution: 6992x4664
    Size: 15.85 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Brandsasse Lays a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Arlington National Cemetary
    Wreath Laying
    Command Sgt. Maj. The Old Guard

